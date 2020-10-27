SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, 1,175 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday, pushing the state's total to 117,635.

The related death toll in Iowa rose by 21 to 1,658.

In Wisconsin, there were 5,262 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 206,311.

There were 64 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,852.

In Illinois, 4,000 new confirmed cases were reported Tuesday, along with 46 additional deaths.

That brought the state’s totals to 382,985 cases and 9,568 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID in Iowa? (10-27-20)
Where is COVID in Wisconsin? (10-27-20)
Where is COVID in Illinois? (10-27-20)
