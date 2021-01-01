Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Seven local COVID-19-related deaths were reported from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday. Four of them were Clayton County residents, raising its total to 46. Seven related deaths of residents in that county have been reported since 5 p.m. Monday.
- The other deaths in the 24-hour span that ended Thursday night were one each for Dubuque and Jones counties in Iowa and for Iowa County, Wis.
- An additional 27 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 9.7% as of the latter time.
- Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were reported among Jackson County residents, while the county’s 14-day rate increased to 10.7%.
- Jones County had 10 new cases and a rate of 12.7% — 1.3 percentage points above 24 hours earlier.
- Nine new cases were recorded for Clayton County, which saw its 14-day rate drop slightly to 14.4%.
- Four new cases were counted for Delaware County, and its rate stood at 9.9% as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
- The state public health department did not release new county-level hospitalization data again on Thursday.
As of the most recent report from Monday afternoon, Dubuque County had 18 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Jackson County had five; Clayton County had four; Delaware County had two; and Jones County had two.
- On Thursday night, the state still was reporting six outbreaks at local long-term-care centers. At 5 p.m., the case counts at those facilities were: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 44; Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 25 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 23; Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque — 19, an increase of five cases from 24 hours earlier; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72; and Guttenberg Care Center — 53.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases rose by 1,715 cases from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday, pushing the total to 280,674. The state reported 69 additional COVID-19-related deaths, as the total climbed to 3,891.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. County health officials also announced that they anticipate offering COVID-19 vaccinations to “eligible health care workers” next week. Since more long-term-care facilities in the county are enrolled in a separate vaccination distribution program, the county will focus mainly on vaccinating health care providers not affiliated with facilities in the program, such as “dentists, home health agencies, hospices, mental and behavioral health providers and others.” Vaccinations are not available for the general public yet.
- Meanwhile, the state website was providing more updated case counts than those given by Crawford, Iowa and Lafayette counties on Thursday. The state site reported eight new cases in Crawford County, 19 in Iowa County and six in Lafayette County.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 3,810 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 481,102. There were 41 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,859.
- In Illinois, the state website is providing more updated figures for Jo Daviess County than the county. The state reported six new cases again Thursday.
Statewide, there were 8,009 new cases reported, along with 133 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 963,389 cases and 16,490 deaths.