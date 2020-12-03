SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

Iowa has $7 million of federal coronavirus aid money available to provide economic relief to the state’s arts and culture industry.

The Iowa Arts & Cultural Recovery Program will be administered by the Iowa Arts Council and the State Historical Society of Iowa, divisions of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, according to a press release.

Grants of $1,000 to $250,000 will be available for arts and cultural organizations struggling in the wake of “reduced admissions, ticket sales, and other revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release states.

Relief grant will also be available for eligible Iowa artists experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Grant applications and a full list of eligibility requirements can be found online at iowaculture.gov.

Webinars with more information will be held Friday, Dec. 4.

Register for the organizational grants webinar at https://bit.ly/2JpaxFU.

Register for the individual grants webinar at https://bit.ly/2VuzB0i.

