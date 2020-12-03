Iowa has $7 million of federal coronavirus aid money available to provide economic relief to the state’s arts and culture industry.
The Iowa Arts & Cultural Recovery Program will be administered by the Iowa Arts Council and the State Historical Society of Iowa, divisions of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, according to a press release.
Grants of $1,000 to $250,000 will be available for arts and cultural organizations struggling in the wake of “reduced admissions, ticket sales, and other revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release states.
Relief grant will also be available for eligible Iowa artists experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.
Grant applications and a full list of eligibility requirements can be found online at iowaculture.gov.
Webinars with more information will be held Friday, Dec. 4.
Register for the organizational grants webinar at https://bit.ly/2JpaxFU.
Register for the individual grants webinar at https://bit.ly/2VuzB0i.