PLATTEVILLE, Wis. —Southwest Health in Platteville is requiring all patients to wear a mask as the hospital phases in additional in- person services.

Patients will be briefly screened at hospital and clinic entrances, and they will be required to have cloth face covering, according to a press release.

The release states that wearing a mask helps prevent the spread of infection.

Patients with flu-like or coronavirus symptoms must call 608-348-2331 prior to coming to the hospital or clinic.

A separate clinic area for potential COVID-19 patients is located in the emergency medical services station adjacent to the hospital.

