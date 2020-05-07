PLATTEVILLE, Wis. —Southwest Health in Platteville is requiring all patients to wear a mask as the hospital phases in additional in- person services.
Patients will be briefly screened at hospital and clinic entrances, and they will be required to have cloth face covering, according to a press release.
The release states that wearing a mask helps prevent the spread of infection.
Patients with flu-like or coronavirus symptoms must call 608-348-2331 prior to coming to the hospital or clinic.
A separate clinic area for potential COVID-19 patients is located in the emergency medical services station adjacent to the hospital.