Twenty-seven additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 1,012 as of 11 a.m. today.
The county reported an increase of 209 tests during the 24-hour period, reaching a positivity rate for that period of 13%. A total of 15,517 tests have been completed as of 11 a.m. today.
No additional related deaths were reported during the time period. The county's total remains at 23.
Jackson County saw cases rise by eight to 72, during the 24-hour span. Jones County had two additional cases for a total of 74. Delaware County had one additional case, now with 58. Clayton County had no additional cases reported.
Statewide, Iowa reported 328 additional confirmed cases and three additional deaths, for totals of 35,832 and 756, respectively.