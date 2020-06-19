Six additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 402 cases at the latter time. No additional related deaths were reported in the county in that time frame. The toll remains at 22.
Two additional confirmed cases were reported during that time in Delaware County. Its tally moved to 31.
Jackson and Jones counties each reported an additional case between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today. Jackson County now has 15 cases while Jones County has 43.
No new cases were reported during that time in Clayton County. Its total remains at 35.
None of the Iowa counties in the TH coverage area reported any additional COVID-19 deaths in that time span. Clayton County has had three deaths, Delaware County has had one, while Jackson and Jones counties have had no COVID-related deaths.
Statewide, 427 new cases were recorded in that time frame. There were 25,164 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
Nine more related deaths were reported, putting the total at 680.