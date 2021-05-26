Fifteen additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today. The county’s total increased to 13,441.
No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported, so the county's toll remained at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Three additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jackson County as of 11 a.m. today, raising the county's total to 2,243.
Two addition cases were reported in Clayton County. The county's total rose increased to 1,704.
One additional case was reported in Jones County, raising the county's total to 3,002.
No additional cases were reported in Delaware County between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today. The county's total remained at 2,108.
There were no additional related deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties' death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42 and 41, respectively.
Statewide, the number of people with COVID-19 to date rose to 371,001 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 162 during the 24-hour span.
There were five additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state, raising the death toll to 6,044.