More than 17,900 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Wednesday shows that 17,940 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 408 from Tuesday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Black Hawk and Scott counties.
Meanwhile, 28,821 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 159.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Wednesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 5,012 who have received at least one dose (increase of 64 from Tuesday); 2,884 fully vaccinated (increase of 13)
- Delaware County residents: 4,317 who have received at least one dose (increase of 161); 2,395 fully vaccinated (increase of 14)
- Jackson County residents: 5,127 who have received at least one dose (increase of 57); 3,035 fully vaccinated (increase of 130)
- Jones County residents: 5,119 who have received at least one dose (increase of 72); 3,031 fully vaccinated (increase of 55)
State public health officials reported today that as of Wednesday, 511,174 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 846,171 had received at least one dose so far.