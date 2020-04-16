DuTrac Community Credit Union has donated $1.3 million to the Iowa Credit Union Foundation to establish a donor-advised fund.
Additionally, DuTrac donated to the credit union foundation’s emergency relief fund to assist Iowa residents impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
The release states that the emergency relief fund provides one-time $500 grants to small business owners and individuals who are experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.
The credit union foundation’s donor-advised fund allows credit unions to create their own charitable funds.