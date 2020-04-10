The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois continued to shoot up Friday, with 1,465 more announced.
The state now has 17,887 confirmed cases.
Additionally, 68 more related deaths were reported, bringing the state's total to 596.
In Wisconsin, there were 183 new confirmed cases announced, bringing the total to 3,068. There were 17 more related deaths reported, pushing the total to 128.
Iowa officials Friday announced 118 more confirmed cases of COVID-19. The statewide total now stands at 1,388.
They also reported two more related deaths, bringing that total to 31.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: