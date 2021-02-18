Some 171 more Dubuque County residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, according to new data from the state, pushing the total who have received just the first dose to 8,253.
Data shows that 4,868 Dubuque County residents have received the required two doses to be fully vaccinated. The county's total was the fifth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Johnson, Linn and Scott counties.
Dubuque County's total of fully vaccinated increased by 317 people between Wednesday and Thursday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Thursday were:
- Clayton County residents: 1,645 who have received one dose (an increase of 81 from Wednesday); 777 fully vaccinated (an increase of 12)
- Delaware County residents: 1,269 who have received one dose (increase of 116); 750 fully vaccinated (an increase of 55)
- Jackson County residents: 1,999 who have received one dose (increase of 215); 692 fully vaccinated (increase of 52)
- Jones County residents: 1,668 who have received one dose (increase of 179); 944 fully vaccinated (increase of 20)
On Feb. 1, Iowa opened vaccination eligibility to people considered to be in the Phase 1B category. Individuals in Tier 1 take priority, including first responders, PK-12 staff, early childhood education and child care workers. Individuals aged 65 years and older are eligible at any point during Phase 1B.
State public health officials reported today that as of Wednesday, 131,500 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 266,445 had received one dose so far.