Two deaths were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, raising the death toll to 161, the sixth-highest in the state.
Fourteen additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 11,685.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 10% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County reported six additional cases for a total of 1,965. The county's death toll remains at 32.
Delaware County reported five additional cases, raising the total to 1,778. The county's death toll remains at 36.
Jones County reported three additional cases, raising the total to 2,756. The county's death toll remains at 50.
Clayton County reported three additional cases, raising the total to 1,544. The county's death toll remains at 49.
As of 11 a.m. today, two Dubuque County long-term-care facilities remain on the state’s outbreak list, though one of the homes does not show a current outbreak. The state lists Ennoble Nursing and Rehab as having 64 cases, only one of which had been reported in the past 14 days. Stonehill Care Center reported 21 cases as of 11 a.m. today, 14 of which have come in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,114 additional cases as of 11 a.m. today, bringing the state’s total to 315,180. The state reported eight new deaths, raising the total to 4,500.