In Iowa, there were 1,225 additional cases of COVID-19 reported statewide between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 97,095.
The death toll in Iowa rose by 14 to 1,433.
In Wisconsin, 2,988 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 144,818.
There were 16 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,440.
In Illinois, 2,818 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 35 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 313,518 cases and 8,945 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)