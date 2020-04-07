Iowa officials on Monday announced 78 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, including an additional case in both Dubuque and Jackson counties and Delaware County’s first case.
Meanwhile, an additional case in Jo Daviess County was among more than 1,000 new cases in Illinois announced Monday. And officials in Lafayette County, Wis., announced the first case confirmed there.
In Iowa, the state’s total now sits at 946 cases.
The new case pushes Dubuque County’s total to 25, while Jackson County’s tally rises to four.
Jones County still has six confirmed cases; and Clayton County, four. Delaware County’s first case was announced by local health officials but not included in the statewide update Monday.
Three more deaths of people with COVID-19 were reported Monday in Iowa. The statewide total now is 25.
Illinois officials on Monday announced 1,008 new cases, boosting the state’s total to 12,262. That now includes six cases in Jo Daviess County.
Thirty-three more related deaths were reported, pushing the state’s total past the 300 mark to 307.
In Wisconsin, 173 new cases were reported Monday, as were nine more COVID-19-related deaths. The state now has a total of 2,440 cases and 77 deaths.
But the state’s update Monday did not include Lafayette County’s first case or Iowa County’s fourth case, both of which were announced by local officials. As of Monday, three cases had been confirmed in Grant County, while Crawford County had two.