PDC celebration canceled due to COVID-19 concerns Telegraph Herald Dec 29, 2021 PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- A celebration of Prairie du Chien's French culture and traditions has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Prairie du Chien Historical Society announced today that the French Canadian Bonne Année celebration scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2, at St. Feriole Island Park has been called off.