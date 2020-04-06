Iowa officials today announced 78 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, including an additional case in both Dubuque and Jackson counties.
The state’s total now sits at 946 cases.
In both Dubuque and Jackson counties, the new cases are people between the ages of 41 and 60.
The new case pushes Dubuque County's total to 25, while Jackson County's tally rises to four.
With no new cases today, Jones County still has six confirmed cases; Clayton County, four; and Delaware County, none.
Three more deaths of people with COVID-19 were reported today. The statewide total now is 25.