Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- There were three more COVID-19-related deaths in the tri-state area reported between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. Two of the deaths were Jones County, Iowa, residents for the second consecutive day. The county’s toll has increased by 13 since Monday night.
- Another death also was reported in Grant County, Wis., one day after two more deaths in the county were reported.
- Dubuque County reported 51 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 13.1%.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, 45,872 county residents have been tested for COVID-19, with a total of 107,106 tests completed.
- Among new COVID-19 diagnoses over the previous 14 days, 22% were people in the 18-to-29-year-old group, while 15% were children younger than 18. The 40-49 and 50-59 groups both had 14% of cases, while 30-39 had 12%, 60-69 had 10%, and both the 70-79 and 80-and-older groups had 6%.
- Jackson County had 53 more cases in the 24-hour period — the county’s highest single-day total since Nov. 13. The county’s 14-day rate dipped slightly to 17.3%.
- Delaware County reported 10 more cases in that time frame, and its rate remained at 12.5% as of 5 p.m.
- Clayton County had eight additional cases, and its 14-day positivity fell to 16.3%.
- Jones County reported six more cases and a rate of 17.2%.
- The state health department did not update county-
- level hospitalization data again on Saturday. As of Wednesday — the most-recent data — Dubuque County had 30 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Jones County, 13; Clayton County, nine; Jackson County, four; and Delaware County, three.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the state was reporting outbreaks at nine local long-term-care facilities. The case counts were: Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 23 cases; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 22; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 22; Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 15; Bethany Home, Dubuque — five; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 85; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72; Great River Care Center in McGregor — 39; and Guttenberg Care Center — 49.
- No Jackson County long-term-care centers are on the list, though at least one facility wrote about an outbreak in its December newsletter. Calls to local and state officials for clarification have not been returned.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count grew by 1,633 in the 24-hour span, climbing to 255,241 as of 5 p.m. Saturday. The statewide death toll increased by 15 to 3,212.
- In Wisconsin, Iowa County did not provide an update Saturday, but the state website showed its case count increasing by 44 — its largest one-day total since Nov. 19. Crawford County’s total climbed by 13 cases on Saturday, Grant County’s by 12 and Lafayette County’s by nine.
- Statewide, there were 4,059 new cases Saturday, pushing the total to 434,016. There were 50 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,041.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County did not provide an update Saturday, but the state website showed its count increasing by 17.
Statewide, there were 8,737 new confirmed and probable cases Saturday, along with 127 related deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 841,688 cases and 14,176 deaths.