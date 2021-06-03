The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Wednesday’s developments included:
- No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- Fourteen additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span, increasing the county’s total to 13,464.
- As of Wednesday, 138,529 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county area had been fully vaccinated — 57.0% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics continue to be regularly scheduled in Dubuque County. The next will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. today at Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Blvd., Dubuque. See the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.3%. Rates in other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 0.8%; Delaware County, 1.4%; Jackson County, 4.7%; and Jones County, 5.3%.
- The State of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Wednesday. The most-recent data states that, as of Monday, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized, same as reported Friday. One such resident of Delaware County was hospitalized, an increase of one. One such resident of Jones County was hospitalized, same as Friday. No such residents of Jackson County were hospitalized Monday, a decrease of one. No such residents of Clayton County were hospitalized.
- Iowa reported 162 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 371,635.
- The state reported four additional related deaths, so the death toll increased to 6,061.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,387,524 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 55.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced that vaccination clinics will be held every Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon on the first floor of Royce Hall, beginning today, through Aug. 12. They are free and open to the public. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Face coverings are required in all university buildings. For more information, call the Grant County Health Department at 608-723-6416.
- In Wisconsin, 176 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 610,400. The state reported a total of 7,110 deaths, an increase of 16.
- As of Wednesday, 2,597,669 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 55.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- Illinois reported 1,383,065 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, an increase of 478 cases in 24 hours. The state’s related death toll rose by seven to 22,842.
- As of Wednesday, 5,096,475 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 49.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.