Several local school districts have opted to cancel classes Monday, and possibly for longer, due to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' recommendation tonight that all districts shut their doors for four weeks.
The following school districts have announced they will be closed Monday:
- Dubuque Community Schools (was scheduled to be closed next week for spring break, but officials announced classes won't resume until at least April 13)
- Bellevue Community Schools
- Central (Elkader) Community Schools
- West Delaware Community Schools
- Western Dubuque Community Schools