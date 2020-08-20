MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Ohnward Fine Arts Center has announced the cancellation of another concert.
Rocky Raccoon, featuring the music of The Beatles, will not take place due to continued concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release. The show was slated for Saturday, Sept. 19.
Ticket holders can contact Ohnward Fine Arts Center at 563-652-9815 or director@ohnwardfineartscenter.com to exchange tickets for another upcoming show.
The center’s next concert, Heartache Tonight — The Music of the Eagles, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.