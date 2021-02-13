More than 4,400 Dubuque County residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to new data from the state.
It showed that 4,433 Dubuque County residents had received the required two doses of vaccine to be fully vaccinated. The county's total was the fifth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Johnson, Linn and Scott counties.
Dubuque County's total had increased by 378 people between Friday and Saturday.
Meanwhile, 7,032 other Dubuque County residents had received their first dose as of Saturday -- a total that was 514 more than Friday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Saturday were:
- Clayton County residents: 1,457 who have received one dose (an increase of 280 from Friday); 750 fully vaccinated (an increase of 21)
- Delaware County residents: 1034 who have received one dose (increase of 38); 655 fully vaccinated (increase of 25)
- Jackson County residents: 1,578 who have received one dose (increase of 241); 544 fully vaccinated (increase of 23)
- Jones County residents: 1,578 who have received one dose (increase of eight); 650 fully vaccinated (increase of 32)
On Feb. 1, Iowa opened vaccination eligibility to people considered to be in the Phase 1B category. Individuals in Tier 1 take priority, including first responders, PK-12 staff, early childhood education and child care workers. Individuals aged 65 years and older are eligible at any point during Phase 1B.
State public health officials reported today that as of Saturday, 118,673 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 220,947 had received one dose so far.