In Iowa, 307 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday.
There were 21,918 cases statewide at 11 a.m. Monday.
Five more deaths were reported, putting the total at 607.
In Wisconsin, 203 new confirmed cases were reported Monday, pushing the state total to 21,038.
No new deaths were added to the state’s official count, so it remained at 646.
In Illinois, 658 new cases and 23 additional deaths were reported Monday.
That pushed the state’s totals to 128,415 cases and 5,924 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)