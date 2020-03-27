LANCASTER, Wis. — Officials announced Thursday that the doors of the Grant County Administration Building in Lancaster now are locked and visitors are permitted by appointment only.
Grant County supervisors made the decision to restrict public access to the building during the COVID-19 pandemic “to protect the health of employees,” according to a press release.
County employees will continue to work. However, anyone who needs to visit the building should call first. A full listing of departmental phone numbers can be found at co.grant.wi.gov.