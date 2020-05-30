A registered nurse who is on the Dubuque County Board of Health is trying to spur more local residents to take steps to potentially help combat the spread of COVID-19.
After Iowa began to reopen its shops and restaurants, Diane Pape-Freiburger said, she noticed a swift decline in people wearing masks or following social-distancing guidelines.
But just because life is beginning to return to normal does not mean these practices should be forgotten, she said.
“It is everywhere in the city of Dubuque where we are seeing people let up on the social distancing and the hygiene,” she said.
Pape-Freiburger will be at Dubuque Farmers Market from 8 to 10 a.m. today to hand out about 100 cloth masks to shoppers as well as education packets from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pape-Freiburger said if people learn more about the health risks of either transmitting or getting COVID-19, they might be more inclined to wear masks.
“We can only educate and encourage,” she said. “I am hoping with an educational piece that goes along with this, more people will understand the importance of wearing a mask so they don’t transmit the virus.”