Shortly after COVID-19 forced the closure of both Dubuque casinos, industry leaders gathered to discuss potential long-term impacts.
Q Casino and Hotel CEO Jesus Aviles acknowledged that the local gaming industry is facing a future fraught with uncertainty.
“We don’t know how long this will take,” Aviles said Wednesday. “We will continue to adjust as we go along and keep you (board members) abreast of any changes as we get more information.”
His comments came during the monthly meeting of the Dubuque Racing Association board of directors, the nonprofit license-holder for both Dubuque casinos. With safety and social distancing in mind, many board members joined the meeting via conference call.
Q Casino and Hotel closed late Monday night and announced that it will remain shuttered for up to 30 days.
Diamond Jo Casino closed at noon Tuesday, just hours after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a “public health disaster emergency,” and ordered the closure of restaurants, bars, theaters and casinos.
During the DRA meeting, Aviles pledged to pay the 350 Q Casino employees over the next 30 days. He said officials would “re-evaluate” their options once those 30 days are complete.
Local officials from Diamond Jo referred questions to parent company Boyd Gaming. The company’s spokesperson, David Strow, indicated that Diamond Jo is hoping for a short-term shutdown.
“This closure impacts all public operations, including the casino, restaurants, and meeting and entertainment venues,” Strow wrote. “Currently, we expect to remain closed through Tuesday, March 31.”
Strow said he did not have a good estimate about employment figures in Dubuque. A listing of “major employers” on the Greater Dubuque Development Corp. website estimates that Diamond Jo employs 450 workers.
Strow would not directly address questions concerning the fate of these workers.
Despite the casinos’ recent closure, the DRA board on Tuesday pledged $50,000 to the Greater Dubuque Disaster Relief Fund, which was established by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
DRA board Chairman Gary Dolphin said he would “like to double” the contribution in the future, but could not commit to that given recent turmoil.
“Our revenue sources are nonexistent at this point,” Dolphin acknowledged. “Who knows how long this will continue? It appears this will have long-reaching tentacles for at least a couple months.”
The shutdowns interrupt what was shaping up to be a banner year.
Q Casino reported gaming revenue of $4.43 million in February, a dramatic increase compared to the $3.61 million reported in the same month last year. Gaming revenue at Diamond Jo was $5.94 million last month, an increase of about 27% compared with figures from February 2019.
Aviles lamented that the momentum will not continue.
“All the metrics and key indicators were up (in February),” Aviles said. “Unfortunately, that is where the good news ends.”