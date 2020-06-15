In Iowa, 137 additional cases of COVID-19 were recorded between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday.
There were 24,046 cases statewide at 11 a.m. Monday.
Two more related deaths were reported, putting the total at 653.
In Wisconsin, 174 new confirmed cases were reported Monday, pushing the state total to 22,932.
Two additional related deaths were added to the state’s official count, now at 694.
In Illinois, 473 new cases and 19 additional related deaths were reported Monday.
That pushed the state’s totals to 133,016 cases and 6,326 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)