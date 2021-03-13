More than 25,000 Dubuque County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
New data released by the state today shows that 25,403 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase in 566 from Friday.
Meanwhile, 14,344 county residents have been fully vaccinated. The total represents an increase of 1,008 from 24 hours earlier, and the county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Saturday were:
- Clayton County residents: 4,401 who have received at least one dose (increase of 267 from Friday); 2,113 fully vaccinated (increase of 218)
- Delaware County residents: 3,748 14 who have received at least one dose (increase of 34); 1,978 fully vaccinated (increase of 75)
- Jackson County residents: 4,629 who have received at least one dose (increase of 86); 2,194 fully vaccinated (increase of 392)
- Jones County residents: 4,334 who have received at least one dose (increase of 54); 2,399 fully vaccinated (increase of 129)
State public health officials reported today that as of today, 394,561 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 710,149 had received at least one dose so far.