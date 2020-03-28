Leadership and staff at Sunnycrest Manor are going to great lengths to keep residents of the long-term care facility safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, including temporarily living on the property.
The 100 residents of the Dubuque County facility are at high risk of dangerous complications of coronavirus infection. Outbreaks in care centers have been particularly dangerous due to the confined living spaces.
Sunnycrest was one of the earliest places in the area to shut its doors as the pandemic spread. Visitors have been barred, non- essential physician appointments rescheduled and staff screened since March 12.
And so far, that has worked.
“I keep telling the staff, ‘You don’t need to be afraid of the residents. The residents should be more afraid of us,’” said Sunnycrest Executive Director Cris Kirsch. “You work in the safest place, because the residents have been sequestered since March 12. If you go from work to home, and you or people there aren’t doing what they should, that’s when you’ll pick it up, if you do.”
Accordingly, Kirsch recently decided to bring a little home to work. Sunnycrest has rented two motor homes from Hawkeye Boat Sales of Dubuque and parked them in the facility’s maintenance building.
Starting this weekend, employees who volunteer will come off 16-hour shifts and retire to one of the motor homes, rather than to their own residences. They will then return to work for another 16-hour shift the next day.
That will continue with three days on, two days off.
“The employees response so far has been quite willing,” Kirsch told told Dubuque County supervisors.
So far, six employees have agreed to take part in the program. Montanique Chambers and Linda Tomaszweski are two of them.
“I volunteered for the residents,” Tomaszweski said. “I’m an all-in person.”
Chambers also is fiercely protective of Sunnycrest residents.
“This virus got me real scared, and whatever I can do to keep the residents here from getting this, I am going to do,” she said.
Tomaszweski lives in Wisconsin with her husband and said that she will be a continuous resident in the motor home and will not return home even on days off.
She said that outside the two motor homes, staffers have placed tables and chairs to form a sort of living room or back porch inside the large maintenance building. The building also has a shower for the employees.
The caregivers said morale among residents is a mixed bag.
“A lot of them have cabin fever,” Chambers said.
To remedy that, employees are helping residents set up video chats with family and friends or play hallway bingo together while socially distancing. Kirsch said residents’ family members have been stopping by to at least wave to their loved ones.
“We’re there to comfort and reassure them,” Tomaszweski said. “We’re all in this together.”