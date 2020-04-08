City of Dubuque leaders on Tuesday announced the extension of the period in which Jule buses will operate largely without fares and parking meter fees will not be collected.
The previously announced measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be in place through May 31.
Other protections, including limiting access to most public buildings, also will be in effect through that date.
Water shut-offs have been suspended. Payments for city services can be made at CityofDubuque.org/payment or can be deposited in a dropbox at City Hall, 50 W. 13th St.