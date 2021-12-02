After a monthlong surge, there were fewer new cases of COVID-19 among Dubuque County residents in the week ending Wednesday than in the seven days prior.
There were 481 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County from Nov. 24 to Wednesday, which is more than in late October, just after the recent surge began to gather steam. But that was down significantly from the 691 new cases from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24.
Surrounding counties generally followed that downward trend in the past week. Just three area counties had higher numbers in the past week than in the one prior — Jackson County, Iowa, and Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin.
Dubuque County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert, though, said a likely reason for the dip in new reported cases had delayed her from celebrating.
“It could probably just be, because of the holiday, people just chose to not be tested because they were busy with the holiday or other events,” she said. “They also might have thought ‘Why bother go looking for a test?’ because they figured the places they would go to get a test — a health care provider or the pharmacy — would be closed on Thanksgiving or the long weekend. Fewer people did get tested that week.”
According to the department’s records, 550 fewer county residents were tested in the week ending Wednesday than in the week before.
That followed three straight weeks of very high testing numbers — 2,687 people from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2,778 people from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17 and 2,745 people from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24. Lambert said the average in November was 340 tests per day and that higher testing like in recent weeks before the one ending Wednesday gives the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team a better idea of true community spread.
She attributed those high test numbers both to the ongoing surge ahead of the holiday, but also an improvement in testing efficiency.
“We are hearing positives regarding the wait times,” Lambert said. “It’s a much shortened time for those tests to come back from the lab. People are pleased that they’re getting them within the three days or sooner, so I think more people are open to getting those tests.”
A rebound in testing next week could cause reported cases to again climb.
In the week ending Wednesday, 23% of positive individuals were 17 years old or younger. That continues the trend since August of children making up the greatest number of the county’s cases each week.
“That zero to 17 is still our highest age range, unfortunately,” Lambert said. “That’s one of many reasons we’re always concerned with the indoor events and the holiday events. We are hoping that people were vaccinated (if able) and continued to follow those social-mitigation strategies, including checking in the morning if they feel well and not going out if they do not.”
Health Department Assistant Director Samantha Kloft monitors COVID-19 data for Dubuque County and said she continues to wait eagerly for data from the Iowa Department of Public Health about how many residents 5 to 11 years old have been vaccinated since becoming eligible.
“We want those (numbers) as much as you do,” she said. “But we have not heard a word.”
The age group with the county’s next highest percent of new cases was 18 to 29, with 20%.
Of other area counties, most had lower new case counts in the week ending Wednesday than in the prior week. In Iowa, Delaware County reported 86 new cases, down from 106 the week before. Jones County reported 87 new cases, down from 95.
In Wisconsin, Crawford County reported 64 new cases, down from 69 new cases the week prior. Lafayette County reported 56 new cases, down from 61.
Jo Daviess County, Ill., reported 80 new cases, down from 107 the week before.
Clayton County, Iowa, reported the same number of new cases — 79 — in the week ending Wednesday as in the week before.
New cases in three area counties rose.
Jackson County, Iowa, reported 163 new cases in the week ending Wednesday, continuing its rise from 124 new cases in the week ending Nov. 24. In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 224 new cases in the week ending Wednesday, up from 162 new cases in the week before. Iowa County saw 86 new cases, up from 65 the week prior.