The first cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Dubuque County.
County officials reported Wednesday afternoon that new data they received from Iowa Department of Public Health shows that 1.7% of the county’s new cases this month so far have been the omicron variant. The remainder are the delta variant.
A total of 315 new cases in the county were confirmed from Dec. 15 to Wednesday, according to new state data made publicly available, though that data does not include information on variants.
The county had 1,082 new cases confirmed from Dec. 1 to Wednesday, meaning that at least 18 cases of omicron have been confirmed.
“Our guidelines are the same for all of the variants,” said County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert. “If you’re not vaccinated, please get vaccinated. If you’re indoors, wear a mask (and) social distance. If you’re vaccinated but not boosted, please, please get boosted.”
Omicron already had become the dominant strain of COVID-19 nationally, in terms of new cases, federal officials confirmed earlier this week.
In her weekly video update, City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan reported that omicron made up 73% of new cases in the U.S. and 5.7% of new cases in Iowa.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, omicron is more likely to spread than earlier variants of COVID-19, even among those who are fully vaccinated. The agency says vaccinations and boosters still are very effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and death.
“The recent emergence of omicron further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters,” states the CDC.
Wednesday’s announcement of omicron in Dubuque County came as other local COVID-19 figures offered a mixed bag.
The number of people with COVID-19 in Dubuque’s hospitals fell to 34 on Wednesday. That was the lowest total on a Wednesday — which is when the two hospitals supply figures to the Telegraph Herald — since Nov. 10.
Six more COVID-19-related deaths in Dubuque County were reported from Dec. 15 to Wednesday, one week after 11 such deaths were reported in the county.
While 315 new cases reported in the week ending Wednesday represented an increase of 81 over the prior week, it was the second-lowest weekly total since Oct. 27. However, only about 2,200 COVID-19 tests were completed, in line with the prior week but still more than 600 fewer than two weeks ago, when 733 new cases were confirmed.
Officials still think part of the decrease is due to people opting for over-the-counter rapid tests. Those results are almost never reported to the Iowa Department of Public Health, so are not included in public data updates.
Lambert said that is not likely to be helped in the coming week, when many physician’s offices and pharmacies have reduced hours, are closed or have staff on holiday. Even the state hygienic labs, which run and record tests, will be closed Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 25 and 26, with only one campus open, with reduced hours, today and on Christmas Eve.
“If people are looking for any tests, we know that the hygienic lab’s hours are going to be short, so results could be delayed,” Lambert said. “But if they want to get tested, call the places that have been offering the tests to see if they’re open.”
Lambert hopes that people do not rush to hospitals and urgent care clinics when they find they cannot get a test through their preferred avenue.
“We really encourage people to not go to our hospitals right now unless they are experiencing symptoms,” she said. “Don’t just go if you want a test.”
With COVID-19 still heavily spreading around the community, local health officials urged people to take precautions when it comes to celebrating the holidays.
“It’s another holiday where we’re facing the same thing,” said county health department Assistant Director Samantha Kloft, who will become interim director next month. “I know that’s frustrating for people. But please think of everybody’s health and their health vulnerabilities this week. Families can be wide-ranging — vaccinated or not vaccinated, immunocompromised or not immunocompromised.”
Lambert said the weather seems to be cooperating to offer alternative options for families gathering for the holiday.
“Be creative,” she said. “Even on Christmas, the temperature is going to be in the 40s... . People could spend a lot of time outside. Remember, more than likely, there will be a vulnerable population present — either a young child who cannot yet be vaccinated or someone over 65.”