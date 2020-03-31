Dubuque County public health and medical leaders on Monday described how they are working locally and with state officials to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases they expect to arrive in the coming weeks.
County Public Health Director Patrice Lambert told the Telegraph Herald after a press conference that state officials predict that cities across Iowa can expect a peak in COVID-19 cases in about two weeks. While that is expected to be the first peak, it is unknown if it will be the last.
“Because of spring breaks and when people were traveling, they’re all expected to be back around the end of March,” she said. “That gives two weeks for possible symptoms, self-isolation and all those things, to be able to count.”
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said Iowa Department of Public Health officials are working to create models to help predict what that first surge could look like.
“As you can see from other Iowa communities, the number of cases are rising rapidly,” she said. “With many of the predictive models out there for what’s to come, there are a number of assumptions in each, dependent on that community’s demographics. The state is developing a model that works for most communities in Iowa. They will be coming out with those shortly.”
DUBUQUE COUNTY’S TALLY CLIMBS
Five more cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were announced Monday.
The coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Dubuque County only had eight confirmed cases as of Friday, but its total now stands at 21.
Of the five cases announced Monday, three were people between the ages of 41 and 60, while the other two were between 61 and 80.
Dubuque County’s total is tied for the fourth-highest of the state’s 99 counties. Linn County now has 71 cases; Johnson County, 70; and Polk County, 61. Dallas County also has 21 cases.
Statewide, another 88 confirmed cases were announced Monday. That brings Iowa’s total to 424 — a 26% increase over the total as of Sunday.
The new cases include the first reported in both Jackson and Jones counties. In both of those counties, the person with COVID-19 is between 18 and 40 years old.
There still are no confirmed cases in Delaware County, while Clayton County has had one.
Two more people in Iowa died of the coronavirus since Sunday’s update, bringing the state’s total to six. Fifty-one people remain hospitalized.
A press release states that there have been a total of 6,162 negative tests to date in Iowa.
LOCAL LEADERS PROVIDE UPDATE
Monday’s press conference also featured Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol, Dubuque County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dave Baker and the leaders of four major Dubuque health care providers.
Kay Takes, president of MercyOne Dubuque and the organization’s eastern Iowa region, said examining the preparations of and impacts in other counties hit harder and earlier by the pandemic has helped providers in Dubuque County.
“One of the things about pandemics that’s different than those other kinds of emergencies we prepare for is that it is changing minute by minute daily,” she said during the press conference. “Our plans are becoming more robust because we’re learning from the experiences in other communities. Our plans all look very different today than they did a week ago, than the week before that, because we have time and we’re learning from those other communities.”
Despite questions from the press during the conference, officials did not provide specifics on the number of beds currently available at Dubuque’s hospitals or the capacity of the collective local health care system.
“It’s changing daily,” Takes told the TH after the conference. “Literally, we have multi-phased plans. We go here, then based on what’s happening here, we go … It’s almost irresponsible to say, ‘Here’s what the capacity will be.’ It just doesn’t work that way because we’re going to be working together across the community to identify how we take care of people.”
UnityPoint Health-Dubuque President and CEO Chad Wolbers said during Monday’s event that Finley Hospital will be able to quickly increase capacity, if needed.
“This will be done by utilizing space within the hospital by doubling patient room occupancy and converting ambulatory space into patient care space,” he said.
Takes said Mercy also plans to convert single-patient rooms into double patient rooms and ambulatory surgery rooms into patient care. She said her hospital has seen its overnight patient census drop due to widely applied delays in elective surgeries.
Grand River Medical Group CEO Justin Hafner said nurses at the group’s sites are calling every patient to administer a COVID-19 questionnaire before arrival. They also are isolating patients with similar symptoms to those of COVID-19.
“We’ve opened an upper respiratory clinic dedicated to focusing on our patients exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough, sore throat or difficulty breathing,” he said.
John Tallent, CEO of Medical Associates, said his clinics have been “redesigning traffic flow” to screen patients before they enter clinics.
“We brought in temporary office space — pods, we call them — into our parking lots so we can inspect patients for symptoms before they enter,” he said.
Officials said that when a surge arrives, their respective entities plan to work as one to respond and appropriately distribute patients and resources, including with area critical-access hospitals.