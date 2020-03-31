Illinois, Wisconsin cases jump

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois and Wisconsin each increased by 10% Monday, compared to Sunday.

In Illinois, another 461 cases were confirmed Monday, raising the state's total another 10% to 5,057. That includes one case in Jo Daviess County. There have been 73 deaths.

In Wisconsin, 109 more cases were confirmed Monday. The state's total now stands at 1,221 -- a count that includes three cases in Iowa County, one case in Grant County and no cases in Crawford or Lafayette counties.

However, Grant County officials announced Monday that a second case had been confirmed there -- a person in his or her 70s who had traveled internationally. That case was not reflected on the updated statewide figures released.

There have been 14 deaths in Wisconsin related to the coronavirus.