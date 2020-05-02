Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin all set single-day records Friday for new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The waves of new cases included seven more in Dubuque County, as well as additional cases in Clayton and Jones counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin.
In Iowa, Dubuque County now has had 109 cases — 21 of which have “recovered” — and four related deaths. Local health officials report that 21 people with the virus were hospitalized as of Friday.
“We definitely have not yet peaked,” said city Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan in a recorded daily briefing. “I really want to stress that.”
With three new cases, Clayton County’s total now is 17, with one death. Jones County’s count increased by one to 22, with no deaths.
Jackson County’s total remained at five, with no deaths
In Delaware County, Regional Medical Center announced that five cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, not eight as reported by the state, and that the discrepancy was caused by “a glitch in the reporting systems” between the entities. No related deaths have been reported.
Statewide, 739 new cases pushed the state’s total to 7,884. Eight additional related deaths were reported. The state total is 170.
In Wisconsin, two more confirmed cases were reported by Grant County officials. The total there now stands at 43, with six deaths.
There was one more case in Crawford County, bringing its total to four. With no new cases, Iowa County stands at seven and Lafayette County at six.
Statewide, there were 460 more cases reported, so the tally now is 7,314. Eleven additional deaths also were announced, moving the toll to 327.
In Illinois, an additional 105 deaths from COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 2,457. There have been 56,055 infections, up by a one-day record 3,137.
No new cases were reported in Jo Daviess County, which remains at 13.