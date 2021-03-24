The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Tuesday’s developments included:
- There were no new deaths in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- Twenty new cases were reported in Dubuque County.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 82,563 residents in the 10-county area have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
- 50,637 area residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus — 16.8% of the area’s population.
- Dubuque County has 17,532 residents who have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 238 from 24 hours earlier.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.1% as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Rates for other area counties were: Clayton County, 2%; Delaware County, 4.3%; Jackson County, 3.7%; Jones County, 3.7%.
- On Tuesday, the state provided county-level hospitalization data as of Monday. At that time, five Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of one from Saturday’s census. Delaware County had two hospitalizations, an increase of two. Jackson County had one hospitalization, an increase of one. No such residents of Clayton or Jones counties were hospitalized.
- Statewide, the number of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by 508 in the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 346,446. Eight new deaths were reported statewide, so the death toll rose to 5,683.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 504,898 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 5,550 from Monday.
- In Wisconsin, COVID-19-related data was not updated due to technical difficulties. Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials stated that they plan to have the data updated by 2 p.m. today. As of Monday, Wisconsin had 572,770 positive cases and 6,576 deaths.
- Wisconsin reported 1,494,521 residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or 25.7% of the state’s population, and 874,884 state residents have been fully vaccinated, or 15% of the population.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,224,915 COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, a 24-hour increase of 1,832 cases.
- The state reported 13 more related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,116.
Illinois also reported 1,794,697 residents were fully vaccinated — 14% of the state’s population.