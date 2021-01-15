Nearly 1,000 Dubuque County residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to new data released by the state today.
It showed that 987 Dubuque County residents had received the required two doses of vaccine to be fully vaccinated. The county's total was the fourth highest in the state, trailing only Linn, Johnson and Polk counties.
Dubuque County's total had increased by 194 people since Tuesday.
Meanwhile, 2,433 other Dubuque County residents had received their first dose as of Thursday -- a total that was 196 higher than Tuesday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Thursday were:
- Clayton County residents: 533 who have received one dose (an increase of 63 from Tuesday); 18 fully vaccinated (an increase of four)
- Delaware County residents: 700 who have received one dose (increase of 28); 42 fully vaccinated (increase of eight)
- Jackson County residents: 451 who have received one dose (increase of 37); 61 fully vaccinated (increase of 16)
- Jones County residents: 801 who have received one dose (increase of 181); 54 fully vaccinated (increase of five)
In Iowa, vaccines currently only are being given to people considered to be in the Phase 1A category. These people include health care personnel and residents and staff in long-term-care facilities.
State public health officials reported today that as of Thursday, 10,816 people statewide had been fully vaccinated -- 1,727 more than on Tuesday. A total of 97,359 had received one dose so far, an increase of 14,758 from Tuesday.