Forty additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,813.
Those 40 new cases came from 125 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 28,028. That means the county had a positivity rate of 32% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate rose to 10%.
Jackson County had six new cases in that 24-hour period, bringing its total to 303. Delaware County added five additional cases for a total of 339. Clayton County reported two additional cases and a total of 233, and Jones County had one new cases for a total of 245.
There were no additional COVID-related deaths in the five-county area, so the total remains at 40 for Dubuque County and three in each of the other counties.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported one new case at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. The long-term care outbreak in Delaware County now includes 12 positive cases and one of those individuals is listed as recovered.
The department continues to report one long-term care outbreak in Dubuque County, with seven positives cases reported at Sunnycrest Manor. One of those individuals has recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 649 additional cases, for a total of 80,659.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by two, to 1,266.