Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in 10 local counties from Sept. 29 to Wednesday.
One of those related deaths was a Dubuque County resident. It marked the fifth consecutive week in which at least one COVID-19-related death was reported in the county. There have been eight such deaths during that time.
The TH continues to track local COVID-19 data, now publishing updates on Thursdays.
Related deaths: In addition to the Dubuque County death reported during the seven-day period, one additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Crawford County, Wis.
Hospitalizations: There were eight people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, an increase of six from one week earlier. There has been some notable fluctuation in totals lately. One week earlier, the Dubuque hospitals’ total of two COVID-19 patients was the lowest since April, while one week before that, the hospitals’ total of 13 was the highest since Feb. 2.
COVID-19 community level: As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as low for Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. The only local county that had a higher rating — medium — was Jones County, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.