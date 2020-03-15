Diamond Jo Casino announced the postponement of all upcoming entertainment at Mississippi Moon Bar through the end of March today, citing Citing Iowa Department of Public Health recommendations about coronavirus precautions.
The shows include Laughing Moon Comedy on Wednesday, March 18 and 25, Ashley McBryde on Friday, March 20, John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party on Saturday, March 21, L.A.V.A Rock on March 27, and Bad Hair on March 28, according to a press release.
The release states that new dates will be released later and that all purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates.
State health officials confirmed community spread of the virus Saturday and recommended that Iowans avoid large gatherings of more than 250 people.
Refunds are available by calling 563-690-4750, or emailing AaronRainey@BoydGaming.com.