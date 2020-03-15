News in your town

Agency serving older residents in local counties to continue meal services, needs volunteers

Iowa/Illinois/Wisconsin News in Brief

Week in review: Top stories from across tri-states

Politics: Elbow touches, bows as COVID-19 on minds in Des Moines

With gesture of sportsmanship, TH spelling bee winner unseats social distancing

Virus spread prompts more cancellations, postponements in tri-state area

Carla Fried: Stock market slide puts retirement strategy to the test

'He's an inmate': Anguish mounts over virus-hit nursing home

Hollywood in uncharted territory weathering the virus

Illinois virus cases climb to 64; more regions affected

Some Japanese fret more over economy and virus than Olympics

No fans, no work: Arena workers caught in sports shutdown

Virus-related sports cancellations leave little to bet on

Americans brace for new life of no school and growing dread

Coronavirus putting a damper on prep tourneys across country

Iowa Supreme Court delays all jury trials

Spain locks down; France closes famous landmarks

UPDATE: Lancaster, Cuba City school districts adjust schedules over coronavirus concerns

Bellevue, Dubuque meetings on underground transmission line postponed

Illinois, Wisconsin governors order statewide school shutdowns

Officials: No local cases of COVID-19, but precautionary steps still advised

Responding to coronavirus, Dubuque County issues emergency declaration

Buol: Infrastructure bill needed to stave off economic slowdown as stocks tumble

USHL commissioner: ‘There’s no playbook on this’

Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14 amid virus concerns

Trump seeks to broaden virus testing; confusion persists

Iowa news in brief

MLB allows players to leave after canceling spring training

Hospitals brace for 'tremendous strain' from new virus

Canada shuts Parliament, Trudeau in quarantine, no travel

Italy sets virtuous example with coronavirus ground zero

'Right now is strange' - NASCAR and IndyCar call off racing

Bettman: NHL players in isolation while season is on hold

Schools scramble to feed students after coronavirus closures

Visits halted in federal prisons, immigration centers over virus

U.S. general: 'Fairly certain' N. Korea has virus

Across faiths, religious rules bent as virus alters worship

Trump declares virus emergency; Pelosi announces aid deal