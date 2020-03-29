Tri-state area leaders are reaching out to encourage residents to participate in the 2020 census — even as COVID-19 concerns have forced them to modify their plans.
“We’re going to track responses, and were going to tailor our outreach accordingly, given the limitations we’re facing right now,” said Guy Hemenway, assistant planner for the City of Dubuque.
Officials from the U.S. Census Bureau have been sending information to residents across the country this month, inviting them to participate in the national population count.
The results of the count are used to distribute billions of federal dollars and to determine legislative districts, among other uses.
“It’s tied to a lot of the federal funding that impacts a lot of different people,” said Joe Carroll, community development director for the City of Platteville, Wis.
Changes of plan
In Dubuque, local officials had been planning to set up three kiosks around town for residents to fill out census forms, Hemenway said. Officials had been looking to staff those locations, including staff who speak Spanish and Marshallese.
They were also planning to have city and census bureau representatives attend local community events to encourage people to fill out the census.
However, the cancellation of many events and a statewide ban on gatherings of more than 10 people are throwing a wrench in those outreach plans.
“We’re just not sure where the horizon is on this thing, so we, in the short term, have put those plans on hold until we see when they … think that it may be safe again for people to meet,” Hemenway said.
Local officials have been able to start on some outreach efforts, such as working to count the local homeless population and to place print and broadcast advertisements.
Some other efforts may depend on how long social distancing measures remain in place, however.
Officials from the census bureau have extended the period for people to respond to the census by two weeks. If COVID-19 measures begin to loosen in the near future, officials can try to pursue their original plans. If not, they will have to re-assess, Hemenway said.
“Things are a little bit fluid, so we’re kind of in a holding pattern right now,” he said.
Counting everyone
In Platteville, Wis., officials have been spreading the word about the census through the city newsletter and through outreach via local schools and the senior center, Carroll said. However, plans to reach people at community events are on hold.
“Now, it’s kind of relying on the Facebook page, the website, direct email contacts, that type of approach where we can reach people at home instead of requiring them to go out and stumble upon this information,” Carroll said.
His biggest concern right now is making sure students at University of Wisconsin-Platteville are accurately counted, as classes have moved to alternative delivery methods and many students have gone home.
Local officials and census bureau officials are working with UW-P to get in touch with students. Students who live in residence halls are included in the census’ group quarters count, but reaching those who were living off-campus will be more of a challenge, Carroll said.
“Historically, Wisconsin, Iowa, the Midwest has a pretty high percentage rate of people filling out the paperwork, but we were a little concerned about the situation with the students,” he said.
In Jo Daviess County, Ill., officials have been focusing their outreach efforts online, said Hendrica Regez, a county board member who is also co-chairwoman of the county’s census complete count committee.
Committee members have started a Facebook contest to see which communities can reach the highest response numbers, and they are encouraging officials in different cities to post information online as well. Members also are working on other efforts such as putting up flyers or placing ads on buses.
In Cascade, Iowa, local officials have been getting the word out about the census through channels such as Facebook and a local access channel, City Administrator Deanna McCusker said.
She stressed the importance of obtaining accurate population counts.
“It affects the funding for the city for 10 years, and it affects your representatives in Congress,” McCusker said. “Basically, everyone needs to be counted.”