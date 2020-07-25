Twenty-one additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today. The county had no additional deaths, so that toll stands at 26.
The county's total number of cases stood at 1,332 as of 11 a.m. today.
Dubuque County’s number of completed tests rose 140, to 18,306, as of 11 a.m. That means the county had a 15.0% positivity rate during the 24-hour stretch.
Jackson County reported seven more positive cases in that 24-hour period, bringing its total to 119. Clayton County reported eight additional cases and Delaware County reported four, pushing their totals to 78 and 75, respectively. Jones County added one case for a total of 106.
None of the counties in the TH coverage area reported any new deaths.
Statewide, Iowa reported 628 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour period, bringing the total of positive cases to 41,628.
There have been 447,251 tests completed, an increase of 5,986 over one day prior. The statewide positivity rate for the past 24 hours is 10.5%.
Six more related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, raising the toll to 826.