In Iowa, there were 832 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The state's total stood at 51,640 at that time.
There were nine additional deaths reported statewide. Iowa's death toll stood at 973 as of 11 a.m. Saturday.
In Wisconsin, 829 additional cases and 13 more related deaths were reported Saturday.
That pushed the state’s total to 65,056 cases and 1,038 deaths.
In Illinois, 1,828 new confirmed cases and five related deaths were reported Saturday.
The state tallies rose to 204,519 cases, along with 7,726 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)