Dubuque County health officials on Wednesday issued a press release further detailing how they have mapped out local COVID-19 vaccination plans.
Health care workers are being prioritized to receive vaccinations based upon factors related to their potential exposure to COVID-19, including risk, frequency, immediacy and duration of exposure to the disease, according to the release from the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team.
It states that these vaccinations “will continue until health care workers in Dubuque County’s hospitals, clinics and long-term-care facilities are vaccinated.”
Vaccinations will then expand to cover other health care workers, such as dentists and dental staff, physical and occupational therapists, respiratory therapists and others.
Dubuque County health officials estimate there are nearly 5,000 health care providers to be vaccinated in the first round of vaccinations.
Each of the currently authorized vaccines requires that recipients receive two doses three or four weeks apart, depending on the manufacturer.
The release states that the vaccination of long-term-care facility residents and staff is expected to begin “very soon.” But there is no set timeline yet for vaccinations for the general public. Local public health officials have said it would be months before that happens.
“We are very encouraged by the interest county residents are expressing in getting vaccinated as soon as possible, but we all need to be patient and understand that vaccine supplies and the Iowa Department of Public Health prioritization process will determine the timeline for vaccinations,” said Patrice Lambert, executive director of the Dubuque County Health Department, in the release.
She also said local residents “should not be concerned about missing their opportunity to be vaccinated” because local health officials “are committed to keeping the public informed as priority groups and vaccination eligibility decisions are made and vaccination locations and schedules are determined.”
In the meantime, public health officials urge residents to continue wearing masks in public, observe social distancing, wash hands frequently, avoid unnecessary outings and stay home if they do not feel well.
Additional information is available at dubuquecounty.org/COVID19 or by calling the Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association at 563-556-6200.