News in your town

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Open for business: A list of local eateries still serving

White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday morning)

UW-Madison expects to lose $100 million due to COVID-19

Dubuque County Dairy Promotion Banquet rescheduled to May 8

Paid leave requirement eased for Iowans filing for unemployment due to COVID-19

Deere temporarily shuts down Dubuque plant after COVID-19 case confirmed

Virus outbreak at Iowa care facility has infected 21 people

Local shelters ramp up efforts to find homes for animals amid pandemic

Group raising money to stock 4 food pantries in Jo Daviess County

Social Security officials warn of scam related to COVID-19

Southwest Wisconsin municipalities experience rush of absentee voting amid COVID-19 concerns

Pandemic pantry tips: Think safety, use of available items when planning meals

Experts: GM moving quickly on ventilator production

Dubuque County health officials expect peak in COVID-19 cases in 2 weeks

Iowa abortion providers sue governor over coronavirus order

Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8 in 2021

Hay fever or virus? For allergy sufferers, a season of worry

Pastor arrested for violating rules amid virus outbreak

Trump administration rules gun shops 'essential' amid virus

As MLB ponders post-virus season, players worry about health

New York governor begs for help amid `staggering' death toll

NCAA to give spring athletes extra year of eligibility

Wisconsin dairy farmers hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak

Judges slow abortion bans in Texas, Ohio, Alabama amid virus

Dubuque County health officials expect peak in COVID-19 cases in 2 weeks

New York governor begs for help amid `staggering' death toll

Wall Street pushes higher, led by surging health care stocks

TH to livestream press conference featuring Buol, Baker, Dubuque County health leaders

Galena Festival of Performing Arts cancels summer events

Hay fever or virus? For allergy sufferers, a season of worry

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Sunday night)

Time to 'revenge shop': China's virus hot spot reopens

5 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dubuque Co.; 1st in Jackson, Jones as state total surges

Deere temporarily shuts down Dubuque plant after COVID-19 case confirmed

1st case of COVID-19 confirmed in Jackson County

Paid leave requirement eased for Iowans filing for unemployment due to COVID-19

Earlville Easter Egg Hunt canceled due to health concerns

Wisconsin children's theatre part of effort to make face masks