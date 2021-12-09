The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the tri-state area since Saturday — two in Lafayette County, Wis.; one in Grant County, Wis.; and one in Delaware County, Iowa.
- Another 533 Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 since Dec. 1, when the numbers were last updated. Elsewhere locally in Iowa, 180 new cases were reported during that one-week span in Jackson County, 104 in Jones County, 89 in Delaware County and 60 in Clayton County.
- In local Wisconsin counties, 127 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Saturday. There were 55 new cases in that time in Iowa County; 40 in Crawford County; and 33 cases in Lafayette County. In Jo Daviess County, Ill., there were 38 new cases.
- There were 53 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, unchanged from Saturday.
- As of Wednesday, 170,498 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 70.1% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
- As of Wednesday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 84 active cases among students, an increase of 22 since Friday, and 19 among staff, unchanged for a week.
- Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 16 active cases among students systemwide as of Wednesday, a decrease of three since Friday, and “five or fewer” cases among staff, the same as Friday. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were 11 student cases as of Wednesday, an increase of two since Friday, and four staff cases, a decrease of two.
- The CDC reported that as of Wednesday, 1,797,438 Iowans were fully vaccinated, which is 67.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- As of Wednesday, 541,033 Iowa residents had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, an increase of 12,812 from one week earlier. There were 105 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported, increasing the total to 7,550.
- In Wisconsin, 12,649 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 901,727. The state’s related deaths increased by 108 to 9,237.
- As of Wednesday, 3,477,586 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 69.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, there have been 1,867,912 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 32,836 since Saturday and 26,712 related deaths, an increase of 177 since Saturday.
As of Wednesday, 7,823,145 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 72.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.