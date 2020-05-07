Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Dubuque Specialty Care, 2935 Kaufmann Ave. Eighteen cases now are being reported at the facility. Its total stood at just four as of Monday. Statewide, there have been 28 outbreaks — defined as at least three COVID-19 cases — so far at long-term-care facilities. But only the one has been reported in Dubuque County, and none have been announced in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones Counties.
- Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County. Its total is 162, along with five related deaths. Eighteen people with COVID-19 are hospitalized. Local officials warn that the case count could climb dramatically soon as the county on Wednesday started a “targeted testing” effort that will test 1,000 pre-selected people, primarily residents and staff of nursing homes.
- A second death related to COVID-19 was reported in Clayton County, but the number of confirmed cases remained at 18.
- Statewide, 293 new cases were reported for a total of 10,404. There were 12 additional deaths, raising the toll to 219. A total of 3,803 people have recovered.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported five additional cases to push its total to 65. Iowa County reported two new cases.
- The state on Wednesday also updated its figures for “facility-wide public health investigations.” There have been 235 statewide, including three in Grant County — one long-term-care facility and two “workplace (non-health care)” sites, though those establishments are not named. The TH has reported on an outbreak at Orchard Manor in Lancaster, where 27 COVID-19 cases had been reported as of April 28. County officials have refused to release updated figures for the county-owned facility since. And the employees of Platteville manufacturing facility HyPro Inc. and their families were tested Monday by the Wisconsin National Guard after multiple employees were confirmed to have the coronavirus. Those likely are two of the three county investigations, but the full list is unknown.
- The state reports no such investigations in Crawford, Iowa or Lafayette counties. However, the Wisconsin National Guard tested 350 employees of Prairie Industries in Prairie du Chien on Tuesday.
- Statewide, another 335 confirmed cases were reported. The state’s total now is 8,901. Officials also announced nine more deaths, pushing the total to 362.
- In Illinois, there were 2,270 new cases on Wednesday, as well as 136 additional deaths. The state’s totals have climbed to 68,232 cases and 2,974 deaths.