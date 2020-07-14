GALENA, Ill. -- Another popular tri-state event has been nixed due to ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery has canceled its 11th annual Fall Harvest Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26.
"Our top priority is the well-being and health of our staff, artists and guests," organizers said in a press release. "Canceling our annual festival was a tough decision to make but one we felt necessary and right based on the information we have today."
The event will return on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.