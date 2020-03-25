3 well-known national parks close
CHEYENNE, Wyoming — Three of America’s most well-known national parks — Yellowstone, Grand Teton, and the Great Smoky Mountains — closed their gates Tuesday as people shut in because of the coronavirus lost more options for recreation.
They join a growing list of parks closing despite an announcement last week by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt that the agency would temporarily waive entrance fees at national parks, monuments and wildlife refuges to make it easier for people to get outdoors and “implement some social distancing.”
PHOENIX — The Arizona Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld Jodi Arias’ first-degree murder conviction and life sentence in the 2008 killing of her former boyfriend.
Arias’ lawyers had argued that a prosecutor’s misconduct and a judge’s failure to control news coverage during the case deprived her of the right to a fair trial.
But the three-member appeals court, in a 29-page opinion, unanimously concluded that prosecutor Juan Martinez’s conduct in the case didn’t outweigh Arias’ guilt.
Arias was convicted of killing ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander at his home in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa.
Gun shops closed in Los Angeles County?
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County sheriff said Tuesday gun shops are not essential businesses and ordered deputies to make sure they were closed during the coronavirus crisis — a move that was contradicted hours later when the county’s top lawyer said the shops could be open.
Los Angeles, the nation’s largest county with 10 million residents, enacted a stay-at-home order last week that required all nonessential businesses to close to slow the spread of the virus. The county order — and an executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom — did not specifically mention gun shops, prompting the Los Angeles County counsel’s office to issue a statement late Tuesday saying it has “opined that gun stores qualify as essential businesses.”
It was not immediately clear what the conflicting guidance meant for gun stores.
Cohen denied early release from sentence
NEW YORK — A former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump was denied early release from a three-year prison sentence Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress.
U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III said it seemed Michael Cohen’s request for release to home confinement after serving 10 months in prison “appears to be just another effort to inject himself into the news cycle.”
The judge noted that Cohen raised the danger of getting the coronavirus in prison as the latest reason why he believed he was entitled to a reduced sentence.
He also rejected the request on other grounds, including that the defense lawyers were making a request that only prosecutors were entitled to make.
Pauley noted that Cohen attempted to cooperate with prosecutors after his December 2018 sentencing in Manhattan federal court in the hopes that he could earn a reduced sentence.