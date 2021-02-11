Mask mandates continue to be in place and enforced in the city of Dubuque and Dubuque County, even after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently lifted a less-stringent statewide order.
Whether local municipalities can issue such orders remains a hotly disputed topic, with Dubuque and Dubuque County officials among those saying the action is allowed, while the governor, state attorney general’s office and at least one prominent local lawmaker are among those arguing the opposite.
This has led to some confusion among local residents, which is visible to local law enforcement.
“In a perfect world, the state, county and city would all have a unified response to this thing to make it less confusing for the citizens,” Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said. “It’s disappointing that they can’t get on the same page on this.”
The mandatesDubuque City Council members voted in August to enact a mandate that all people older than 2, with limited exceptions, must wear a face covering in indoor public settings and in outdoor settings when maintaining six feet of social distance is not possible.
City officials and the Iowa League of Cities argued that the city can legally “institute a face-covering requirement, capacity limitations or both” through the Home Rule Amendment to the Iowa Constitution passed by voters in 1968, allowing cities and counties to govern themselves.
The amendment allows local governments to set standards more stringent than state law, unless otherwise expressly prohibited, “to improve the peace, safety, health, welfare and convenience of its residents.”
In November, Dubuque County supervisors followed suit, instituting a similar mandate for all of the county outside of the city of Dubuque. County Attorney C.J. May III also said the county had the authority via the Home Rule Amendment.
Dubuque County joined at least 10 cities and counties across the state to institute such mandates.
The supervisors approved their mask mandate in November, days before Reynolds instituted less-restrictive statewide rules — rules that she just lifted effective last Sunday.
City and county public health officials were quick to announce that, even if those statewide rules were dropped, their respective mask mandates remained in place.
The City of Dubuque mandate remains in place until the City Council votes to rescind it.
The county mandate had a March 1 end date, but the county Board of Health and supervisors already have indicated they support extending it beyond that date. The Board of Health will discuss the matter again tonight during a meeting.
Are they legal?
The question of whether local municipalities can order such mask mandates remains uncertain, as there has been no report of it being challenged in the courts locally or in other areas of the state so far.
Dubuque City Attorney Crenna Brumwell said her analysis from August has not changed.
“Neither the state nor a court have done the necessary analysis to determine whether a local face-covering requirement is irreconcilable with the state code,” she wrote in an email.
May did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Iowa Public Radio reported this week that in addition to Dubuque and Dubuque County, mask mandates remain in place in cities that include Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls, Coralville, Des Moines, Iowa City and North Liberty and for counties that include Linn and Johnson counties.
Meanwhile, Chief Deputy Attorney General Nathan Blake wrote in an emailed response that his office had not changed its opinion. They insist that local governments have gone beyond their authority to pass such mandates under the governor’s emergency proclamation.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, posted a lengthy opinion on her campaign Facebook page this week after applauding the governor’s announcement, coming solidly down on Reynolds’ side. She reiterated that to the Telegraph Herald.
“The governor is not suggesting people not wear masks,” she said. “The governor did require face masks from November until just recently. People complied, and our numbers came down.”
Lundgren said that Reynolds has a “good handle” on what is going on statewide and that local governments are just adding to the confusion.
Lundgren, who co-owns Trackside Bar and Grill in Peosta, said only that her establishment would be following the governor’s rules.
Enforcement
Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing said officers continue to enforce the city’s mask mandate.
“It has not been revoked,” he said. “It was just that, in the meantime, the governor also had a proclamation. We’re still under the belief that we’re operating under Home Rule. So, we will still be enforcing as such.”
He noted that Reynolds’ order in November had a positive effect on people following public health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“It seemed like when the governor’s proclamation went into effect, we had less pushback (on people being required to wear masks),” he said. “The frequency of police calls went down.”
Sheriff Kennedy said that with the county’s authority being questioned, his department has taken pains to primarily educate those violating the mandate, having issued no citations since it took effect.
“In our line of work, we feel it’s important when we charge somebody it’s a person who committed a crime,” he said. “No officer wants to make bad case law. You don’t want your name tied to something like that.”
Dalsing, though, said his department is treating this issue just like any other.
“If somebody doesn’t believe the government should have seat belt laws, we still enforce them,” he said.
Assistant City Attorney Maureen Quann reported that since August, the city has issued seven citations for violations.
“Four of those citations are being contested,” she wrote in an email.
For now, Kennedy said he hopes that when his deputies enter a business at least the workers are in compliance with the county’s rule.
“Business owners will say, ‘We can’t control what the customers do,’” he said. “You can control your staff.”
In Jackson County, Iowa, County Attorney Sara Davenport said its mandate — which carried no punishment — has been welcomed by some business owners.
“It was something they could point to and say, ‘We’re not requiring you to wear masks. It’s the county,’” she said.