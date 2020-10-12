Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 75 additional cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. The county’s total now stands at 4,150.
- There were no additional deaths reported in Dubuque County, where the toll remains at 47.
- The county reported 239 new tests during the 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate during that span was 31%. The county’s to-date positivity rate is 12.6%.
- With 873 new confirmed cases and 3,179 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Sunday stood at 27.5%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Sunday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 14.2%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,635 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, an increase of 63 from the previous day.
- Delaware County reported an increase of 12 cases, for a total of 571. Jackson County had 11 additional cases to increase its total to 452.
- Jones County reported four additional cases and Clayton County three, increasing their county totals to 352 and 314, respectively.
- Outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers continue to be reported. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester reported 66 cases, an increase of two cases, with 40 individuals listed as recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care remained at 20 cases with seven recovered and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remained at 17 cases with 14 recovered.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 1,104 during the 24-hour span to reach 99,692.
- Iowa’s death toll increased by five, to 1,460.
- Grant County, Wis., reported 20 additional cases, sending the county’s total to 1,420. An additional 27 people recovered, and that total increased to 1,095.
- Lafayette County reported seven additional cases, for a total of 411. Crawford County reported one additional case. The total stands at 239. Iowa County did not release updated numbers as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase of 2,676 cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, for a total of 150,236. Wisconsin’s death toll rose by seven, to 1,465.
- Jo Daviess County, Ill., reported 24 additional cases, increasing its total to 357.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 2,727 additional cases to move the state’s total to 319,150.
- The Illinois death toll increased by nine, to 8,984.
- There were no additional deaths reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area.