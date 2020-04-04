The State of Iowa reported 87 additional cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the statewide total to 786.
New cases reported today include two Dubuque County residents ages 41 to 60, bringing the local total to 24.
The new statewide total represents a 12% increase over Friday's total
In Illinois, 1,453 new cases of COVID-19 infection were announced today, bringing the total to 10,357. That's a 16% increase over Friday's total.
The state's COVID-19 death toll increased by 33 to 243.
Wisconsin's COVID-19 total grew by 196 today to 1,916 total, an 18% increase over Friday's count. Nineteen more deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 56.
