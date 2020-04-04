SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to all of our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, please consider helping keep your community newspaper strong by subscribing today and receive access to all our work.

The State of Iowa reported 87 additional cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the statewide total to 786. 

New cases reported today include two Dubuque County residents ages 41 to 60, bringing the local total to 24.

The new statewide total represents a 12% increase over Friday's total 

In Illinois, 1,453 new cases of COVID-19 infection were announced today, bringing the total to 10,357. That's a 16% increase over Friday's total.

The state's COVID-19 death toll increased by 33 to 243.  

Wisconsin's COVID-19 total grew by 196 today to 1,916 total, an 18% increase over Friday's count. Nineteen more deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 56. 

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below:

Coronavirus map - Illinois - 4-4-21 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Saturday afternoon, April 4. 
Coronavirus map - Wisconsin - 4-4-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Saturday afternoon, April 4. 
Coronavirus map - Iowa 4-4-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Saturday morning, April 4.

